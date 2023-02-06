Guwahati: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala reportedly cautioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections could turn out to be a mistake.

Pala highlighted that 78 per cent of the state’s population are Christians and that they have lost their trust in the BJP after what has been done to Christians in states ruled by the party like Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

He said that the BJP should think twice before bringing Modi and Shah to the state.

He further said that when the PM and Union Home minister came to Shillong, they only inaugurated schemes and different government projects rather than talk politics.

The state Congress chief said that Modi and Shah as the BJP’s star campaigners would not have any impact in the state and alleged that the BJP would not dare to take Modi to areas where they do not have the crowds otherwise it will backfire on them.

Pala also said that in the 2018 assembly polls, the prime minister did not come to Khasi-Jaintia Hills but he visited only Garo Hills “because they can bring crowds from Assam”.

The Congress has proposed to have 40-star campaigners who will be campaigning for the upcoming elections including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor.