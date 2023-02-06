Guwahati: The Guwahati Police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Purabi Diary distributor Ranjit Bora.

The incident, which took place in broad daylight on November 21, 2022, saw two bike-borne assailants open fire on Bora and flee with his briefcase full of cash.

After months of investigation, police have now arrested two suspects – Shah Alom Talukdar from Hajo and Sujal Ali from Satgaon – in connection with the case.

Assam | Crackdown on child marriage: 2278 arrested, 111 sentenced to jail in Dhubri

It is suspected that they are the same assailants who were involved in the incident.

The police said that the breakthrough came after police arrested two persons – Amir Ali, a former police informer, and his apprentice Chintu Medhi – from Morigaon district. During interrogation, one of them revealed the whereabouts of the motorcycle used in the murder, which was found hidden inside a godown in the city.

Also Read: Assam | Crackdown on child marriage: 2278 arrested, 111 sentenced to jail in Dhubri

The pistol used in the crime, along with three live rounds of bullets, were also recovered from the same spot.

Amir Ali has several cases registered against him in Guwahati, including robbery and battery theft.

As per police sources, he is said to have been running a gang of 10 to 15 members operating within the city.

A manhunt has been launched to trace each and every one of them, the police said.

The police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Bora’s killers.