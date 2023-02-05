GUWAHATI: The police in Assam continued its crackdown on child marriage for the third consecutive day on Sunday (February 5).

A total of 2278 people from different parts of Assam were arrested in three days, as part of the state police’s crackdown on child marriage.

A statement stated that the arrests were made based on the 4074 FIRs that were lodged in different police stations across Assam.

At least 139 people have been apprehended in Biswanath, followed by 130 in Barpeta and 126 in Dhubri districts of Assam.

Other districts of Assam where over 100 arrests have been made are Baksa (123) and Bongaigaon and Hojai (117 each).

Dhubri (374) district in Assam recorded the highest number FIR registration against child marriages, followed by Hojai (255) and Morigaon at (224).

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the offenders will be arrested and the marriages declared illegal.

Meanwhile, 111 persons, who were arrested in Dhubri district of Assam, for being involved in child marriages were sentenced to jail by the court.

On the other hand, 15 accused in Dhubri district of Assam have been remanded in to two-day police custody.