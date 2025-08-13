Guwahati: A woman YouTuber was detained by Lahorighat police in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday after a complaint alleged that she made derogatory statements about the Assamese community.

“This influencer who abused the entire Assamese community is a well-known Congress supporter. These are the kind of people the Congress IT Cell relies on to gain reach and peddle their agenda. Even Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya highlighted this in his press conference.

Yet, the Congress party has not condemned these vile remarks. What does this silence mean? Is this the official stand of Congress towards Assam and the Assamese people?

How many more such influencers has Congress appointed to insult our land, culture, and identity? Assam deserves answers and an apology,”

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika posted on X on Tuesday.

This influencer who abused the entire Assamese community is a well-known Congress supporter. These are the kind of people the Congress IT Cell relies on to get reach and peddle their agenda. Even Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya highlighted this in his press conference.… pic.twitter.com/8b95p9fRsX — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 12, 2025

Police said they made the arrest after receiving a complaint from the socio-cultural group Bir Lachit Sena. Officers from Lahorighat police station picked up the accused after verifying a viral video that sparked outrage online.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das confirmed that police took the woman into custody following an initial inquiry and have initiated legal proceedings.

According to reports, the video circulated widely on social media and triggered calls for action on hate speech and defamation. The woman, described as a content creator, is expected to be produced in court today as investigators review the footage and determine its source. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific penal sections invoked in the case.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of online speech in Assam, with police acting swiftly on complaints about posts considered harmful to communal harmony. Officials reiterated that content creators must refrain from targeting communities and warned that digital platforms offer no protection from the law.

The accused remains in custody as police continue to collect the original and re-shared clips to assess intent. Morigaon police are expected to release further updates on the charges and court proceedings.

