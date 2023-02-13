GUWAHATI: A YouTuber has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at Bamunimaidam in Guwahati, Assam.

Sensation prevails in the area following the recovery of the body of the young female YouTuber on Monday (February 13).

The deceased woman has been identified as Priyolina Nath, who ran a YouTube channel named Sanggi Vlogs.

According to reports, the young woman, recently, got married to Pankaj Nath, hailing from Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The body of the young woman was recovered early on Monday morning at her residence.

She had a rope tied around her neck and her body bore several injury marks.

Family members of the deceased woman have alleged that Priyolina was murdered.

Meanwhile, the police in Guwahati city of Assam have arrested Pankaj Nath, the husband of the deceased woman.

He was brought to the Chandmari police station in Guwahati, Assam for interrogation.