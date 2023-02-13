SILCHAR: An Assam BJP youth leader was detained by the police in Karimganj district of the state on charges of alleged attempt to murder.

The Assam BJP youth leader, who was detained by the police has been identified as president of Karimganj Yuva Morcha – Biswarup Bhattacharjee.

He was detained by the Assam police on the charges of assault and attempt to murder, officials said.

Bhattacharjee was detained Following a complaint from Biswajit Rudrapaul, a research scholar of Assam University in Silchar.

Rudrapaul, in his FIR, alleged that Bhattacharjee, along with his associates, physically assaulted and tried to kill him.

“They hit me with an iron rod in the head and tried to kill me,” Rudrapaul alleged.

A case has been registered under section 448 (illegal house trespass), 307 (causing grievous hurt using weapons), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.