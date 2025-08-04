Imphal: The Manipur government has sent approximately 5,000 kilograms of seized single-use plastic (SUP) items to Meghalaya for recycling, as part of the first phase of disposal following a state-wide enforcement drive over the past three months.

According to Ng Uttam, Director of the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), the consignment was transported on Sunday from Imphal to Kakarania Innovative Systems Private Limited, a recycling unit located in Byrnihat, Meghalaya. A second consignment of 3,000 kilograms is scheduled to be sent to the same facility in the next phase.

The seized items were collected during a drive conducted jointly by the Manipur Pollution Control Board, Imphal Municipal Corporation, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, and the state police.

The operation, which began on April 15, led to the confiscation of around 7,000 kilograms of banned SUP items. Authorities also imposed fines amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh on shops found selling these items.

Due to the absence of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) registered units or agencies in Manipur, the state government had issued a public notice inviting agencies to handle the recycling process. In response, the Meghalaya-based firm agreed to process the seized materials.

The Director noted that while SUP items are commonly used, they contribute significantly to environmental challenges due to limited recycling infrastructure and improper disposal practices in the state.