Guwahati: A 9-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in the Umtrew River at Amtola village, located under Byrnihat in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The unfortunate incident occurred on June 20 at approximately 10 am.

According to eyewitnesses, the young boy, identified as Asabul Ali was playing with his sisters and some friends near the Umtrew River.

He playing with them, and a slip caused him to fall into the water.

Despite the efforts of nearby fishermen, who were on the other side of the river, they were unable to save him.

The boy’s younger sister immediately rushed home to inform her family about the incident, but unfortunately, they arrived at the scene too late.

The eyewitnesses shared their account, revealing that they promptly contacted the state police at the Byrnihat Outpost, but their attempts for help were unsuccessful.

Consequently, they reached out to the Assam Police for assistance.

The Assam Police promptly dispatched their Emergency and Rescue Team to the location; however, their valiant efforts were in vain as they were unable to rescue the boy.

The boy’s lifeless body was recovered by the Assam Police’s Rescue team around 1 pm.