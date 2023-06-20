Guwahati: The East Jaintia Hills Police in Meghalaya successfully apprehended seven individuals and confiscated a substantial quantity of marijuana weighing 251.30 kilograms in two separate incidents on June 19.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Joyel Das, Pronoy Mazumdar, Gaurav Gupta, Karnajit Sarkar, Sujit Sarkar, Tutan Sarkar, and Sanjit Sarkar.

Their arrests were made following an attempt to evade a police check post in Nongsning, East Jaintia Hills, by a vehicle registered under the number TR-01-BT-0265.

The said vehicle was later intercepted near Khliehriat PS, and three occupants were apprehended.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, law enforcement officials discovered 57 packets containing a total of 251.30 kilograms of tightly packed marijuana.

Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be marijuana, commonly known as cannabis.

Initial questioning of the detainees revealed that the owner of the vehicle, accompanied by three friends, was travelling in another car registered as TR-01-BW-0231 (Hyundai i20).

Subsequently, the four men were taken into custody at Kongong EJH and subsequently transferred to Khliehriat PS for further investigation.

Apart from the substantial amount of contraband, the police also seized six mobile phones, Rs 3500 in cash, and two vehicles believed to be associated with illegal activities.

The police have registered a case in connection with the arrests and drug seizure.

The investigation is currently ongoing to uncover any potential linkages that may exist within the drug trafficking network.