SHILLONG: Pyniaid Sing Syiem, an MDC of the national people’s party (NPP) in Meghalaya, has been elected as the new chief executive member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Election for the new CEM and the executive committee (EC) of the KHADC in Meghalaya was held on Tuesday (June 20).

Pyniaid Sing Syiem was elected as the new CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya uncontested, as other parties refrained from putting up any candidate for the post.

Pyniaid Sing Syiem, after being elected as the new CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya, was felicitated by other MDCs in the House.

Syiem’s appointment as the new CEM of KHADC in Meghalaya came just a day after the UDP-led executive committee of the council lost the no-confidence motion.

United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Titosstarwell Chyne, on Monday (June 19), lost the floor test on the first day of the summer (Budget) session of the KHADC in Meghalaya.

The no-confidence motion against former KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne was supported by 17 members out of the 30 MDCs in the council.

The motion was moved by NPP MDC Bajop Pyngrope against the UDP-led KHADC regime in Meghalaya.