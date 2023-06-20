SHILLONG: A massive drugs seizure has been made by the police in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Heroin consignment worth Rs 15 crore has been recovered and seized by the police at Nongspung in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The seized heroin consignment has been weighed to be 2.74 kg.

Two persons have also been arrested by the Meghalaya police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tuanbiaklian Guite and Imliakum Longkumer.

Both the arrested individuals hail from Nagaland.

The seized heroin were packed in as many as 200 soap cases and transported in a Tata Winger car.

In another seizure, seven drugs smugglers from Tripura were also arrested with over 251 kg of ganja.

The seven arrested persons were detained at Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The ganja consignment was transported in two cars, which were also seized by the Meghalaya police.