IMPHAL: The Manipur government has postponed re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of ongoing violence in the Northeast state.

Resumption of normal classes in schools across Manipur has been deferred by the state government till July 01.

An order was issued in this regard by director of school education in Manipur – L Nandakumar Singh on Monday (June 19).

“All Zonal Education officers under the department of education-schools, Manipur are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly,” the order stated.

Earlier, the Manipur government had planned to resume normal classes up to Class 8 in the violence-hit state from June 21.

It may be mentioned here that all schools across Manipur have remained close since May 4 – a day after widespread violence broke out in the state.

Due to deterioration of law-and-order situation in Manipur, state minister Th Basantakumar Singh announced summer vacations for the schools in the state from May 4.

The summer vacation of all schools in Manipur was extended till June 19.

Notably, Manipur has a total of around 1110 schools, including 643 private schools, 384 government schools and 83 aided schools.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.