IMPHAL: Even as the Northeast state of Manipur continues to be on the boil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a ‘stoic’ silence on the matter.

In fact, PM Narendra Modi has opted to take a trip to the United States, instead of visiting Manipur or at least uttering a word on the violence-ravaged Northeast state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (June 20), embarked on his first state visit to the United States.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

However, since the day mayhem broke out in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to speak a word on the carnage in the state.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opting to visit the US, instead of addressing the violence in Manipur.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also criticised the Prime Minister.

Not only political leaders, netizens from all walks of life have slammed the Prime Minister.

Manipur is on Fire, 120+ people have died, thousands of people are living in forest becoz they lost thier homes in violence.



But Prime Minister Modi has not spoken even a single word on Manipur violence.



Modi has visited 4 countries so far since 3 May 2023 Japan

Papua New Guinea

Australia

United States



3 May 2023 is when Manipur Violence started and the state is burning

He has visited Manipur 0 times.

Earlier on June 18, People in Manipur registered their protest against the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence and mayhem in the Northeast state.

On Sunday (June 18), people in different parts of Manipur broke transistors during the “Mann Ki Baat” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people broke transistors during weekly the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest against his silence on the Manipur violence.

The protestors also chanted slogans against the Prime Minister and also the Manipur government as protest against them for the ongoing violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that during the radio programme of PM Modi, he failed to mention even a word on the ongoing violence in Manipur.