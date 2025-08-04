Dimapur: A total of 80 Nagaland University students qualified in various categories in the UGC-NET examination 2025 conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Two students qualified for the JRF and assistant professor, 28 students qualified for assistant professor and admission to PhD, while 50 students qualified for Ph.D, a varsity release said on Monday.

The UGC-NET examination serves as a benchmark for assessing the eligibility of candidates for roles in academia and research. It plays a vital role in identifying individuals qualified to pursue careers in higher education, particularly in teaching and scholarly research.

Congratulating the students, Nagaland University VC JK Patnaik said the achievements of these students not only showcase their personal dedication and academic excellence but also reflect the strong academic foundation and research culture nurtured at Nagaland University.

“This accomplishment reaffirms the university’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a scholarly environment that encourages advanced learning and prepares students for impactful careers in academia, research, and education,” Patnaik added.

