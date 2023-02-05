By Syeda Nabiha Yasmin

Assam’s growing tourism industry provides an excellent opportunity for the development of food tourism in the region.

The community plays a crucial role in this endeavour, as tourists from various parts of the country are interested in trying new cuisines. One of the most famous foods of Assam is its Rice beer, which is gaining popularity in other regions of India.

Tourists visit Assam not only to see the famous tourist attractions but also to gain an understanding of the local culture, authenticity, beliefs, and lifestyle. By promoting food tourism, Assam can preserve its heritage and cultural identity and take its place as a food destination on the map.

The best way to boost food tourism in Assam is by visiting villages and getting to know the cultural and food identities of the indigenous groups. Assam’s advantage lies in its multi-ethnic communities, each with their own traditional drinks and rice beers, making the food tour a complete experience. The extensive use of locally grown vegetables and herbs and different cooking styles is what sets Assam’s cuisine apart from others.

The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park near Kaziranga National Park is a must-visit for those interested in authentic dining experiences. Visits to local farms and food and drink festivals, such as the Brahmaputra River Festival, the Majuli Music Festival, the Kite Festival, and the Brahmaputra Carnival, are all ways to promote the culinary tourism of Assam.

With proper efforts in promoting the ethnic values of Assam, the state has the potential to become the “Food Capital of the Country.” By showcasing its unique cuisine and cultural heritage, Assam can attract more tourists and contribute to its overall growth.