Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has refuted claims made by opposition leader Dr Mukul Sangma that he made racial remarks against the TMC.

During a press conference, after filing his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections in South Tura, Sangma stated that he was only sharing the truth that the TMC is a political party based in West Bengal.

He said, “There is nothing wrong with that.”

The CM added that he was using the same standard set by Mamata Banerjee in the last West Bengal elections, where she referred to BJP and other national parties as outside parties.

He maintained that his comment was not racial in nature.

When asked about the NPP’s election campaign, Sangma said that the focus will be on the development work carried out in the past 5 years and the need for continuity to achieve future goals.