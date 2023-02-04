GUWAHATI: At least 52 priests or qazis are among those arrested by the Assam police from different parts of the state as part of the crackdown on child marriage menace.

As on Saturday, as many as 2170 people have been arrested by the police in Assam in connection with the crackdown launched on the menace of child marriage in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that “statewide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act”.

Most of the persons arrested thus far by the Assam police, since the crackdown was launched on Friday, have been identified to be husbands accused of child marriages.

Notably, as many as 4004 cases have been filed in Assam in last one week against child marriage.

“Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted.

Notably, the Assam CM had recently spoken about early marriage in some communities in the state.

He also affirmed the Assam government’s strong resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state.

As per the 1929 Act, marriage of girls below the age of 14 years and boys below the age of 18 years was prohibited.

The Act was amended in 1978 to increase the minimum age to 18 years for females, and 21 years for men.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 replaced the 1929 Act, with the same minimum age limits.