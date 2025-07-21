Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University Kohima.

Nagaland University Kohima is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculties in the Department of History & Archaecology. This engagement is purely on need basis and therefore, candidates who gets selection shall not claim regular appointment in future. Nagaland University is a Central University which came into being altogether in the state of Nagaland. It came into being by an Act of Parliament under the Government of India in 1989. The headquarter is at Lumami, Zunheboto, and other campuses are also spread across the state – at Kohima, and Medziphema. The Kohima campus is spread over 240 acres and is at Meriema, which is around 10 kms from the city center. Kohima campus houses 16 departments and 2 centres, and also caters to around 300 Under-Grad, 1000 Post-Grad and Doctorols students, and Research Scholars.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculties in Department of History & Archaecology

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: MA/Ph. D in Archaeology-NET/JFR

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : 10 places to visit around Guwahati for a soul fulfilling boating experience

Area of Specialization: Archaeology

Emoluments : Rs. 1500/- (Ph. D) or Rs. 1000/- (without Ph. D) per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25,000/- and Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st July 2025 at 11:30 A.M in the Department of History & Archeaology, Nagaland University, Kohima Campus, Meriema.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must e-mail duly scanned and self-attested copies of their certificates and mark sheets from HSLC onwards in support of their educational qualification.

They should send it to the email [email protected] on or before 24.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here