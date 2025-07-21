Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Cachar Police in Assam on Monday arrested a man near the Ramnagar bypass in Silchar and recovered three suspected gold biscuits weighing 439 grams from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Khanneu Munluah, a resident of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Police said an investigation is underway to verify the authenticity of the seized items and to examine possible links to a wider interstate and cross-border smuggling network.

According to officials, the case may be connected to an ongoing pattern of gold-plated counterfeit items being sold as genuine gold. These items are often shaped like temple gold biscuits, religious idols, or crucifixes and are sold to buyers from outside Assam at low prices.

Police suspect that the counterfeit gold enters India via the Myanmar border through towns in Manipur, including Churachandpur, before reaching Assam.

Imphal and Guwahati are believed to function as transit points for further distribution to other parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and West Bengal.

In previous incidents reported from districts such as Morigaon and Rangia, victims from outside Assam were allegedly lured into purchasing fake gold under the impression that the items were of tribal or temple origin. Transactions were typically arranged through phone calls or online communication.

Following the seizure in Silchar, Cachar Police have intensified surveillance across suspected routes. Further investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

Assam Police have advised the public, especially individuals outside the state, to exercise caution when dealing with unknown sellers offering high-value gold items.