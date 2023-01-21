Guwahati: Amidst nationwide protests against Pathaan staring Shahrukh Khan, Bajrang Dal activists in Guwahati’s Narengi were seen burning posters of the film.

While the protests were not as intense in Assam as it was in other parts of the country, on Friday evening, activists of the Bajrang Dal stormed to the Gold Cinema at LG Tower in Narengi to protest against the film scheduled to release next week.

The activists tore down the poster of the film and then set it on fire. Videos of which are being circulated on social media.

The protestors can be heard shouting Jai Shree Ram slogans while burning down the posters.

Some of them even entered the cinema hall premise and took some other posters as well.

Some locals said that despite the area being a highly populated zone and police presence also adequate, there were no policemen seen when the alleged vandalism took place.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand will be released on January 25, 2023. The action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.