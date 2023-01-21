Guwahati: Health officials on Friday said that two infants, one aged just 4 months and another one year old, died due to the severe cold in Dibrugarh‘s Moran Town.

As per reports, the 4-month-old infant, the second son of Sunny and Rajmoni Dhanwar, passed away while asleep. The child had previously been brought to the clinic for immunization and had been sent home with no major symptoms.

However, poor living conditions, including holes in roofs and inadequate walls and ceilings, are believed to have contributed to the infant’s death. The other one-year-old infant also passed away as a result of the extreme cold.

Furthermore, there have been multiple deaths reported in the area due to the cold weather conditions.

A woman was found dead at platform no 1 of the Lumding railway station on January 6, and witnesses suspected that the cold was the cause of her death.

Another woman and a young man were discovered dead at Lumding Railway Junction on January 5, again due to a lack of quilts to protect them from the cold.

On January 1, another young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his bedroom in Guwahati. An investigation has been launched by the police to determine the cause of death.