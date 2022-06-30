Guwahati: Presbyterian Church of Mizoram on Thursday donated Rs. 8 lakh to Assam CM Relief Fund for the flood-hit people of Cachar district.

The office-bearers of Presbyterian Church handed over the cheque of Rs 8 lakh to Cachar DC Kirti Jolly in Silchar.

“An amount of Rs 8, 00,000 has been received from Mizoram Presbyterian Church, Aizwal as a donation to CM Relief Fund, Assam for ongoing flood in Cachar district. The District Administration Cachar expresses its thankfulness to Mizoram Presbyterian Church, Aizwal for this help extended during this crisis period,” Cachar district administration said in a Facebook post.

Earlier on June 28, Rev. Vanlalnghaka Ralte, moderator of Synod, of the Presbytarian Church, said that they have unanimously decided to provide monetary assistance to the tune of Rs. 8 lakh to flood-affected people of Silchar town and its vicinity in Assam’s Cachar district.

“We have decided to give Rs 8 lakh to flood victims in Silchar town and surrounding villages as a humanitarian gesture to show our love for them at this trying time,” he said.

Kolasib sub headquarters of Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Monday handed over Rs 50,000 each to the Cachar deputy commissioner and YMA Silchar branch for flood victims.