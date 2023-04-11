Shillong: Tragedy struck a family in Umling, Ri Bhoi of Meghalaya on Monday when a decaying tree reportedly fell on their house, killing their 15-year-old son.

The deceased has been identified as Benejid Hasdah.

The incident also left the father, mother, and sister of the deceased seriously injured.

Upon receiving the news, the village Headman quickly called the emergency and rescue team.

The injured family members were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the body of Hasdah was sent to the Civil Hospital in Nongpoh for a post-mortem examination.

According to the villagers, the tree that fell on the house was in a state of decay, raising questions about the safety measures taken to protect residents in the area.

The authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the incident.

The locals are also taking measures to check other trees in the area to prevent from any such incident in the future.