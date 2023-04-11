Guwahati: The Punjab Police is bringing another aide of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

As per sources, Papalpreet Singh who was arrested on Monday was not just a close aide of the Waris Punjab de chief but also a mentor.

He was arrested from Punjab’s Hoshiapur during a joint operation by the intelligence agencies and Punjab Police.

He is being brought to Assam via a Vistara flight and is expected to reach by Tuesday afternoon.

Papalpreet Singh will be the ninth pro-Khalistani leader and close aide of Amritpal Singh to be lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Eight members or aides of Amritpal Singh were already lodged in the Dibrugarh jail.

Sources said that Papalpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh escaped together as the crackdown on “Khalistan supporters” began in Punjab.

While both were on the run, Papalpreet was arrested from Hoshiarpur while Amritpal is still on the run.