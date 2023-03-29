NEW DELHI: Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh who are on the run again ditched the Punjab Police.

According to officials, after receiving specific information a massive search operation was launched in a village near Hoshiarpur town.

An Innova vehicle, with three people onboard, that included Amritpal, was stopped by the police on Tuesday night at a checkpoint but they managed to flee under cover of darkness,

The police were chasing the car from Phagwara.

The car was later found abandoned near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.

They fled on foot.

Police have cordoned off villages in Hoshiarpur district and are carrying out door-to-door search operations.

The police, which was on high alert, had inputs about Amritpal’s movements in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar districts.

A day earlier, the state’s Advocate General informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the police were close to arresting Amritpal Singh.

The Advocate General clarified that Amritpal Singh was not arrested and the police were trying its best to arrest him.

Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him.