DIBRUGARH: A multi-tier security system has been put in place in and around the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where arrested pro-Khalistan leaders have been lodged.

This was informed by the deputy commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Biswajit Pegu on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons the Dibrugarh DC said, “Seven people, booked under NSA, were brought to Dibrugarh and lodged at the central jail here.”

“Tight security arrangements in and around the jail has been put in place to thwart any untoward incident. Several layers of security around the cell where the aides of Amritpal Singh have been lodged,” the Dibrugarh DC said.

Notably, Harjeet Singh, uncle of Amritpal Singh, who was arrested on Monday, on Tuesday was brought to Dibrugarh and lodged at the central jail.

Apart from pro-Khalistan leader Harjeet Singh, two more associates of Amritpal Singh were also flown to Dibrugarh district in Assam on Tuesday.

The Punjab police launched a massive manhunt against the “Waris Punjab De” group and thus far has arrested over 100 people, seven of whom are lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam.

Sources said that seven members of “Waris Punjab De” have been lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail in Assam, while many more are likely to be brought to the same jail.

Dibrugarh central jail in Assam is one of the oldest prisons in Northeast India.

It is one of the most heavily fortified jails in India and was used to keep top militants during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam.

On March 18, Punjab police declared pro-Khalistan outfit – “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh a fugitive, soon after he was said to be on the run.