DIBRUGARH: A delegation of lawyers sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has reached Dibrugarh on Monday to take up the cases of the youth arrested from Punjab and jailed here.

In the backdrop of the recent incidents, the Punjab Police cracked down on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

Many persons were arrested and eight of them sent to the Dibrugarh jail after being booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

The lawyers’ panel, including SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Sandeep (Deep) Sing, Sidhu’s brother advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu and advocate Rohit Sharma have been entrusted with the task of extending legal aid to them.

As stated by the lawyers’ team, the family members of the eight accused kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail have also entrusted the legal team with the similar task.

The Dibrugarh District Legal Service Authority had appointed Advocate Samir Kr Todi as the Legal Aid Counsel for the accused kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

“The legal team from Punjab with the help of Legal Aid Counsel, advocate Samir Kr Todi have started the requisite legal procedure yesterday,” said advocate Bhagawant Singh Sialka.