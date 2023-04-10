Shillong: Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong has defended the state police’s ability to monitor and curtail illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

His statement comes after the Meghalaya High Court ordered the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to tackle the issue, which some viewed as an embarrassment to the state machinery.

Tynsong responded to the issue during a recent assembly session, stating that the state police are equipped to handle illegal mining activities but criminal activities still occur despite their efforts.

He assured that the government is committed to ending illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

However, when asked about the government’s plan to appeal the court order, Tynsong was uncertain, stating that a letter had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide additional forces to assist in the matter.

On March 20, the Meghalaya High Court ordered the CISF to indicate its readiness to curb the illegal transportation of coal in the state. The order was issued in response to ongoing concerns about environmental degradation and the exploitation of coal miners in the region.

The state of Meghalaya has been grappling with illegal mining and transportation of coal for years.

Despite efforts by the government and law enforcement agencies, the issue has persisted due to a lack of adequate resources and enforcement mechanisms.

The recent court order has sparked renewed debate about the state’s ability to tackle the problem effectively.