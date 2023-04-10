Guwahati: The Cachar Police have rescued nine exotic animal species, including seven spider monkeys and two black and white ruffled lemurs, from the Assam-Mizoram border.

The animals were found in large cages in Dhalai’s Devipur area after being abandoned by animal traffickers.

It is believed that the animals were smuggled from Myanmar or Indonesia via Mizoram.

The police have launched an investigation, and a case has been registered in this regard.

According to police sources, spider monkeys are primarily found in Columbia, while lemurs are native to South America and Madagascar.

The smugglers intended to transport these animals illegally from Indonesia and Myanmar through the Cachar district to other states.

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati is currently housing rescued animals.

It may be mentioned that over the past few months, several such cases have been reported.

It is not yet clear who is behind the racket but an investigation is being undertaken by the police.