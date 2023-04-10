SILCHAR: One Bangladeshi national has been arrested by the police in Cachar district in Assam.

The Bangladeshi national was arrested by the police from Gumrah area in Cachar district of Assam on Monday (April 10).

The arrested Bangladeshi national has been identified as Eyasin Arafat.

He hails from Sylhet district in Bangladesh.

According to reports, the apprehended Bangladeshi national had been staying in Gumrah area of Cachar district in Assam for a long time.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth Rs 8500 crore in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meanwhile, the police in Assam have launched an investigation into the case.

It may be mentioned here that few days ago, three persons hailing from Bangladesh’s Sylhet were arrested in Guwahati.