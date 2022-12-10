Guwahati: Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale on Saturday filed a complaint with the East Khasi Hills district SP against Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Gokhale filed the complaint against Deputy CM Tynsong, who allegedly made a derogatory remark against the TMC national spokesperson.

“The accused (Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong) made a statement in the press referring to the undersigned as a “psycho”. This statement was covered extensively by the media in Meghalaya as well as nationally,” Gokhale mentioned in the complaint.

Gokhale has requested immediate registration of a complaint under section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Prestone Tynsong for criminal defamation.

On December 4, Saket Gokhale issued a statement alleging irregularities of Rs 632 crore in the Meghalaya Ecotourism Infrastructure Development Project.

Reacting to Gokhale’s claims, Deputy CM Tynsong had said, “I personally feel he (Gokhale) has become like a psycho as this man keeps making such allegations about the functioning of the state government.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Meghalaya government filed a defamation suit against TMC national spokesperson Gokhale for allegedly making ”deliberate, derogatory and malicious” claims that a state-owned tourism firm misappropriated over Rs 630 crore funds.

The Planning Department, in a statement, said the Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) has filed a criminal defamation suit against Gokhale.

”The Meghalayan Age Limited has filed the complaint and sought remedies in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya…seeking prosecution of the accused Mr Saket Gokhale for the offence of criminal defamation…for making false and defamatory statements in the print/electronic media.

Gokhale was arrested twice in Gujarat this week for his alleged derogatory statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.