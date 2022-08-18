SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya chief minister and senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma has hit back at deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

Mukul Sangma said that Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong “can enjoy his day-dreaming”.

Meghalaya TMC leader Mukul Sangma was reacting to Prestone Tynsong’s recent statement that the Trinamool Congress legislators in the state “should join the BJP for their survival”.

“He (Prestone) can enjoy his day-dreaming as long as he wants. He can speak whatever he likes with or without responsibility,” the former Meghalaya CM said.

Mukul Sangma further claimed that the ruling Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) is fast losing its base in Meghalaya.

“People are losing faith in the NPP,” Mukul Sangma claimed.

“People who desire to be with NPP and be their projected candidates, they are having tough times to retain their own people. This is what is happening on the ground,” the Meghalaya TMC leader said.

With just over six months left for the assembly elections in Meghalaya, political temperature in the state is heating up.

Meghalaya is expected to go to polls in the first half of 2023.