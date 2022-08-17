SHILLONG: A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has alleged multi-crore scam in the Shillong smart city project in Meghalaya.

The allegations were levelled by senior TMC leader Saket Gokhale.

Gokhale said: “NPP-BJP government of Meghalaya created Shillong Smart City Ltd in 2019 for implementing Modi’s smart city program. Over Rs 1008 crores have been given by government and projects started. And yet, the company has not filed a single financial report since 2019.”

“By not filing mandatory financial disclosures as required by law, there’s zero trace of how Rs 1008 crores of public money has been spent. Zero details on how contracts have been awarded,” he added.

The TMC leader has also written to the nominee director of the Shillong Smart City limited (SSCL) – Dr Vijay Kumar D on the matter.

“It has come to my attention that since its incorporation, SSCL has not filed a SINGLE financial result or annual report with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as is required under law,” TMC leader Saket Gokhale stated in his letter to the nominee director of the Shillong Smart City limited (SSCL) – Dr Vijay Kumar D.

Also read: Meghalaya’s clear environment always gives us a sense of Joy

“Furthermore, since its incorporation, SSCL has been granted over 1005 crores of funds for various projects by both the Union Govt of India as well as the Govt of Meghalaya. In fact, several of these projects such as construction of commercial complex at Polo, Shillong, re-development of Laitumkhrah Market, Shillong, and others worth crores have already been awarded to contractors and work is on-going,” Gokhale stated.

“It is, therefore, shocking that SSCL has chosen not to file its regulatory financial returns and is exhibiting zero transparency as far as the financials of the company are concerned,” he said.

“The financials of SSCL pertain to public money, and therefore, is an issue of propriety as well as public information and interest,” the TMC leader added.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale further stated that if the SSCL fails to respond to his letter, he will move the court on the matter.

“You’re kindly requested to respond to this notice within 5 working days of receipt of this communication failing which the undersigned will be compelled to take up this matter in the appropriate regulatory and judicial forums as well as in the media,” Gokhale stated.

Yet another "Smart Cities" scam:



NPP-BJP Govt of Meghalaya created Shillong Smart City Ltd in 2019 for implementing Modi's smart city program.



Over Rs. 1008+ crores have been given by govt & projects started.



And yet, the co. has not filed a SINGLE financial report since 2019. pic.twitter.com/0sDD8I2jdl — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) August 17, 2022