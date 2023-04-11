Guwahati: The preparations for the world-record Bihu dance performance in Guwahati are underway, but the event has been marred by allegations of poor accommodation and food provided to participants from across Assam.

According to reports, several participants who arrived on Monday were allegedly made to sleep on the floor despite assurances from the Assam government that proper accommodation and food would be provided.

Some participants even took to social media to express their discontent, claiming that they were not given proper food or none at all.

In Golaghat, many participants claimed that even travel arrangements were not made for them and many were left stranded at the bus stand.

It may be mentioned that these participants include the musicians and dancers from across Assam for the events who were supposed to be in Guwahati to practice for the event starting today (April 11, 2023).

The participants, mostly boys came out in a protest demanding hotels be provided as promised.

While in some videos it can clearly be seen that many participants were sleeping on the floor, it was not clear if that was the accommodation meant by the Assam government.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier in a press briefing said that nearly 90 per cent of the hotels with rooms under Rs 1000 were booked for the participants.

These participants are supposed to attempt a Bihu dance performance to set a world record with 11,010 participants from across Assam.

The target is the Guinness Book of World Records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present on April 14 to witness the “historic event”.