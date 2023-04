DIMAPUR: A massive fire broke out at Dimapur in Nagaland on Sunday (April 09).

The fire broke out at east block colony in Burma Camp in Dimapur, Nagaland.

According to reports, several houses were gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the inferno.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees are estimated to have been damaged in the inferno.

(This a breaking story. More details awaited)