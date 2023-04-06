Guwahati: The Centre on Friday decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with various factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) by another year.

The Centre has decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with Naga insurgent groups NSCN/NK and NSCN/R with effect from April 28, 2023, to April 27, 2024.

“Ceasefire Agreement is in operation between the Government of India & National Socialist Council of Nagaland( K) Niki group. It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2022 to 07.09.2023,” the Union Home Ministry said in the statement.

On the other hand, the GoI has decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with the NSCN/K-Khango from April 18, 2023, to April 17, 2024.

These Agreements were signed on April 6, 2023.