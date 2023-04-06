Guwahati: Opposition parties in Assam have reportedly expressed concerns over the new legislation that mandates private building owners to install CCTV cameras, stating that it could lead to a “police raj” and an invasion of citizens’ privacy.

The Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023 was passed in the Assembly on Thursday.

While the Opposition parties supported the intent behind the law, they sought more clarity on certain issues.

Congress lawmaker Bharat Chandra Narah said that while the intention behind the Bill was good, there was scope for public harassment.

Narah and Sibsagar legislator Akhil Gogoi expressed concerns over the police’s power to enter private premises for accessing CCTV footage.

Responding to the Opposition, State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said that the police have been entrusted with powers as the law and order situation is their responsibility.

The Bill mandates the installation of CCTV cameras in commercial places, educational institutions, religious places, government buildings, sports complexes, residential buildings and others to ensure public safety.

Failure to install the required surveillance equipment could lead to a fine or sealing of premises by local authorities.

The surveillance footage will have to be stored for 30 days and made available to the government as and when required.