Guwahati: Assam is expected to have a total of 27 toll gates in the near future, with 9 already operational.

This information was provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) in response to a query by Raijor Dal leader and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The PWD portfolio is held by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who confirmed that all nine operational toll gates are under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and nine others are currently under construction.

Of the remaining toll gates, four are in the planning stage and the construction of five others has been completed, but they are not yet operational.

However, sources indicate that they will become operational soon.

The PWD minister stated that all toll gates would be made operational in Assam after acquiring all necessary permissions and clearances from the centre.

This news comes amidst ongoing debates on the increase of toll taxes in Assam and throughout the country, with protests from various organizations.

Toll taxes have been raised by at least 10 per cent across the country.