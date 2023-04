SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has appointed Hamletson Dohling as advisor to chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Hamletson Dohling is a national people’s party (NPP) leader and a former MLA from Mylliem assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

Dohling has been appointed as an advisor to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma with perks and facilities under category ‘A+’.

(More details awaited)