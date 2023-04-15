GUWAHATI: In a landmark decision, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has approved conducting constable (general duty) examination for central armed police forces (CAPFs) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

The historic decision has been taken to give impetus to participation of local youth in the CAPF and encourage regional languages.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in other 13 regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The decision will result in lakh of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue and regional language and improve their selection prospects.

Also read: Meghalaya | Law-and-order situation under control, says DGP LR Bishnoi

The MHA and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

Constable GD is one of flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakh of candidates from across the country.

The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 01, 2024 onwards.

States and Union Territories governments are expected to launch wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.