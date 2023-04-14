SHILLONG: Law-and-order situation in Meghalaya is under control.

This was stated by Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Friday (April 14).

Militancy in the state is also at the lowest level, the Meghalaya DGP said.

“Militancy is at its lowest level, and the remnant groups are in peace process,” Meghalaya DGP said.

However, he informed that the Meghalaya police is also “strengthening our law-and-order branch”.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said this at the SPs and Commanders level conference on April 14.

The Meghalaya DGP also said that the police are “trying their best to stop illegal coal activities”.

Meghalaya high court has directed deployment of CAPF in the state to check illegal coal transportation.

The union home ministry has been directed to deploy as many as 10 companies of CAPF in Meghalaya to check illegal coal transportation.

Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi said that the state police has taken corrective measures on the mistakes pointed out by the high court when it comes to illegal transportation of coal.

He said that it is difficult to dominate every inch areas of the state due to shortage of manpower.