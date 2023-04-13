SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has directed deployment of central armed police force (CAPF) in the state to check illegal transportation of coal.

The union home ministry has been directed by the Meghalaya high court to deploy as many as 10 companies of CAPF in the state to check illegal coal transportation.

This direction was passed by a bench of the Meghalaya high court headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee while hearing a PIL on the matter.

“The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, through the Home Secretary, is directed to ensure the deployment of 10 companies of appropriate Central Armed Police Force to be commanded independently or jointly by officers from the local police that may be selected by the Court, strictly for the purpose of keeping a vigil on the roads and arresting the illegal transportation of illegally mined coal in the state,” the Meghalaya high court said.

This direction from the Meghalaya high court came after deputy solicitor general of India – Dr Mozika informed that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is unwilling to take up the assignment.

Earlier, the Meghalaya high court had rejected the ‘grandiose’ blueprint prepared by the Meghalaya government to deploy 100 companies of CRPF to curb Illegal mining of coal in the state.

It had suggested that instead of CRPF, which functions under the command of the State Police, CISF may be deployed to function independently.

“There is no doubt that both illegal mining and illegal transportation of coal continues and, if the rule of law is to be asserted in this state, it cannot be done with the present machinery available in the State,” the Meghalaya high court said.

The next hearing on the PIL will be held on April 27.