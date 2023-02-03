SHILLONG: As many as 40 companies of central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) have arrived in Meghalaya for election duties in the state.

This was informed by chief election officer (CEO) of Meghalaya – FR Kharkongor.

The Northeast state of Meghalaya has been allotted a total of 120 companies of CAPF for election-related duties.

The Meghalaya CEO informed that the remaining 80 companies of CAPF will reach the state after polling in Tripura gets over on February 16.

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.