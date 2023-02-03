Guwahati: Meghalaya’s Trinamool Congress leader Andrew Shullai has claimed that there is an “unholy alliance” between the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shullai accused the NPP of acting as the B-team of the BJP and strongly criticised the party for partnering with the BJP in 2018 despite the rise in attacks on Christians since 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre.

He further accused the NPP of being silent spectators to the BJP’s divisive agenda and vile politics.

Shullai said, “Trinamool Congress is the only party that is exposing the truth about BJP that it is anti-Christian. Since 2014, the attack on Christian communities has skyrocketed. So, if NPP was people-centric, they would not have been allies with the BJP. With a united cadre, Meghalaya TMC will continue to work earnestly to fulfil its promises keeping the interests of the people as its topmost priority.”

The Meghalaya TMC leader also criticised the NPP for its baseless propaganda and accused the party of taking the state back by years in its alliance with the BJP.

He said, “We have come across news reports where NPP leaders are claiming that TMC is more interested in taking on the BJP than the development of Meghalaya. This proves one thing that Opposition parties have conceded that TMC is the only party that dares to take BJP head-on after they have repeatedly ignored Meghalaya and its needs.”

Shullai concluded by saying that Meghalaya TMC has become the party that is voicing the concerns of the people, and has pledged to fulfil its 10 promises for the people of the state.

He challenged the NPP to present a record of their work, saying, “Those attacking TMC’s 10 Pledges to Meghalaya should answer, where is your report card? The truth is that the NPP failed to accomplish and provide basic necessities to the people. So, they could not come out with their report cards.”