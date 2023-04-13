SHILLONG: Assam director general of police (DGP) has been asked by the one man probe panel formed to investigate the Mukroh firing incident in Meghalaya.

The probe panel, investigating the Mukroh firing incident in Meghalaya, has asked Assam DGP to appear before it on April 28.

In its order of April 10, the commission headed by Justice T Vaiphei said that DGP, Assam had sought three weeks’ time to prepare for the case.

However, the panel gave Assam DGP a timeline of just 15 days to appear before it.

Notably, at least six persons lost their lives after Assam police personnel opened fire at a crowd in Mukroh village on November 22 last year.

Among the six deceased, five were Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Soon after the incident, the Meghalaya government had constituted a judicial commission of inquiry headed by Justice (retd) T Vaiphei to inquire into the Mukroh shooting incident.