SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynson said on Thursday that preparations are in full swing for the G20 meeting which will be held in Shillong next week.

The state government is all set to host around 120 delegates for the prestigious G20 summit to be held on April 17-18.

The delegates will include ambassadors/ high commissioners and senior diplomats of G20 and invited countries.

Senior diplomats and space department officials of 15 G20 countries will attend the meeting, the deputy CM said.

The state government will showcase its rich cultural heritage and the delegates will have an opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Shillong and Meghalaya as part of this event, the Dy CM added.

Meanwhile, as per the itinerary available on the Department of Space website, the delegates will arrive in the city on April 16.

A technical programme and exhibition will be held at Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong.

The 5-star hotel will be the place of stay for the delegates as well as the venue of the meetings.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, ISRO Chairman and G20 Sherpa will participate in the inauguration on the event on April 17, according to a statement.

On April 17, a round-table meeting will discuss the perspectives of G20 countries on space economy; present state of space economy in the respective countries and efforts by the respective governments to promote space economy, including the new space and the challenges faced.

A meeting will also be held on Space Economy and Policy perspectives, followed by an awareness session on space economy.

The deliberations at the event here would be useful to attract Heads of Space Agencies and Space Industries for the Bengaluru event in July this year, the Deputy CM stated.

An exhibition showcasing India’s space activities and the rich heritage of Meghalaya will be organised at the venue.

On April 18, the delegates will be taken on a day’s excursion to some of the exotic locations in the state.

In view of paucity of time, two options have been finalized – a visit to Sohra with a stopover at Mawkdok, or sightseeing in and around Shillong which involves places like Golf Links, the Sacred Groves at Mawphlang and the Khasi Heritage Village.

The delegates will depart on April 19.