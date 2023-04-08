KOHIMA: The Nagaland government received business and investment proposals worth over Rs 4500 crore during the recently held G20’s Business 20 (B20) meeting in Kohima.

Among this was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed between the Nagaland government and investors for investments in renewable energy to the tune of Rs 1000 crore over the next 3 years.

The B2B/B2G Session also witnessed a substantial business interest with a potential investment size of Rs 1500 crore in bio fuels, an official statement stated.

The private sector also evinced keen business interest with an investment proposition of around Rs 10 crore in the health sector.

There are other business propositions to the tune of Rs 2000 crore in agro and food processing, rubber, MSME, medical tourism, sports and IT sectors which will further be explored and firmed up in due course, it said.

Representatives from the business community of Nagaland as well as government departments had active participation during the Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) negotiations coordinated by CII.