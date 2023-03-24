ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday convened a review meeting over the preparedness for the G20 summit to be held in Itanagar on March 25.

Khandu emphasized on ‘drawing investment to Arunachal through visiting delegates of G20 summit’ during the review meet.

Khandu issued the statement on social media, following the review meeting, which was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona, Home Minister Bamang Felix, and several nodal officers for the G20 summit.

Also read: Arunachal: Eviction and clearance drive in Itanagar ahead of G20 summit

He said also that the visiting G20 delegates would “provide a unique opportunity to showcase our rich traditions and cultures and tourism potential and developmental initiatives.”

About 50 delegates from 19 countries are expected to attend the summit. The event is among the 200 meetings in over 50 major cities across the India, over 32 different work streams.

Reportedly, the theme of the G20 summit in Itanagar is ‘Research, innovation initiative, gathering’, and it is being organised by the science & technology department.

Arunachal Pradesh CM sought cooperation from all stakeholders in making the event a success.

The theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, one family, one future’, is tied closely with LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Also read: Nagaland all set to host G20 Summit 2023 in Kohima on April 5

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.