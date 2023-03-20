DIMAPUR: Nagaland Chief secretary, J Alam on Sunday said the state government is fully prepared to host the G20 summit event.

He said preparations are underway for a grand welcome of the G20 delegates who will participate in the summit meeting.

Alam added that various infrastructure at the airport, roads and venues are being revamped for the grand event.

He also informed that the state will host a business meeting which will feature representatives of the G20 countries.

He said India’s year-long presidency of G20, which began in December 2022, is a matter of great honour for the country.

He also said in the G20 calendar, meetings will be held year-round in over 33 cities.

Alam said about 110 delegates are being expected to visit the state, of which about 100 will be from 28 G20 countries and the remaining from international organizations that are part of the grouping.

He also said the delegates will arrive on special flights on April 4.

He informed that business delegates from big continental corporations, ambassadors and other senior representatives of their respective countries will be attending the summit.

Alam highlighted that there will be business meetings and cultural programmes, which will showcase the strengths of Nagaland at the summit events.

He said the meetings would focus mostly on agriculture and allied services, food processing industry and tourism.

He expressed hope that the state will be able to create investment opportunities through those events.

On April 4, he said, a programme will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima where the delegates will be accorded a formal welcome followed by business meetings at the State Banquet Hall on April 5.

Alam said a cultural evening and dinner will be organized at Kisama Naga Heritage Village where the famous Hornbill Festival will be showcased for the guests.