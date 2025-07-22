Assam: One dead, 12 injured in separate road accidents

Guwahati: One person was killed and twelve others were injured in two separate road accidents reported from Chirang and Sonitpur districts of Assam on Tuesday, officials said.

In Chirang district, a chain collision involving six vehicles occurred on National Highway-27 at Kashikotra. A senior district official stated that the incident began when a car stopped after spotting a snake crossing the highway.

Several vehicles following it also halted. A gas tanker, unable to stop in time, collided with the vehicles ahead, resulting in one fatality and injuries to five others.

The vehicles involved included a gas tanker, a truck, two hatchbacks, a sedan, and a tempo. All injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for several hours following the incident.

In a separate accident in Sonitpur district, seven people were injured in a head-on collision between an oil tanker and a pickup van at Depota Na-Ali in Tezpur.

According to officials, the oil tanker was travelling towards Tezpur from Dhekiajuli, while the pickup van, transporting vegetables and fish, was coming from the opposite direction.

Preliminary information indicates that the pickup van was at high speed and lost control while negotiating a turn. All injured individuals, including the driver, were admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.